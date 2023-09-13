Why This New Arunachal Tunnel Is Strategically Crucial For Indian Forces

Itanagar:
A newly-built 500-metre tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang region along the Line of Actual Control. The Nechiphu tunnel will benefit armed forces as well as tourists and is part of the Centre's massive infrastructure push in the region amid the border tension with China.
The tunnel was part of 90 projects constructed by Border Road Organisation at a cost of Rs 2941 crore. These projects were dedicated by Defence Minister to the country yesterday.
Here is a 10-point explainer on the Nechiphu tunnel
- The Nechiphu tunnel has been built at an altitude of 5,700 feet on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road in Arunachal's West Kameng district.
- The 500-metre tunnel will reduce distance by 6 kilometres and cut travel time by 20 minutes.
- According to defence experts, Nechiphu tunnel will play an important role in neutralising any threat from China.
- The Nechiphu Tunnel, along with an under-construction Sela Tunnel, will provide all-weather connectivity. It will also reduce the carbon footprint in the eco-sensitive region.
- The tunnel, built for two-way traffic, has modern lighting and has been equipped with safety facilities.
- Previously, dense fog in the area disrupted civilian and military movement. The tunnel would now counter such visibility challenges.
- State-of-the-art electro-mechanical system and firefighting devices will be set up inside the tunnel for any emergency situation.
- The tunnel has also been equipped with an automatic illumination system and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition controlled monitoring systems.
- Raised footpaths have been built on both sides of the tunnel for safe movement of pedestrians. These footpaths will also have ducts for power cables, optical fibre cables and utility lines.
- The foundation for the tunnel, which will benefit tourists too, was laid by the Defence Minister in October 2020.