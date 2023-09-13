Why This New Arunachal Tunnel Is Strategically Crucial For Indian Forces

The tunnel was part of 90 projects constructed by Border Road Organisation at a cost of Rs 2,941 crore

A newly-built 500-metre tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang region along the Line of Actual Control. The Nechiphu tunnel will benefit armed forces as well as tourists and is part of the Centre's massive infrastructure push in the region amid the border tension with China.

The tunnel was part of 90 projects constructed by Border Road Organisation at a cost of Rs 2941 crore. These projects were dedicated by Defence Minister to the country yesterday.

