Differences With Rahul Gandhi Are Political, Not Personal: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh speaks during the 21st meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Lucknow.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the BJP's differences with Congress President Rahul Gandhi were "political and nor personal" in nature.

Speaking at an interactive event at a management institute in Lucknow, his Lok Sabha constituency, Mr Singh said the Bharatiya Janata Party always believed in differing on political and ideological issues and never took things to personal level.

Asked by a student about Rahul Gandhi's increasing number of visits to temples, the Minister said this was done keeping in mind the 2019 parliamentary polls.

When a student asked him on the growing perception that India was leaning towards the US, he said New Delhi's foreign policy was guided by the traditional credo of "Na kahu se dosti, na kahu se bair" (Friend of none and enemy of none).

"We want good relationship with all countries," he added.

Queried about the government's stand on the contentious Section 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister appeared to fumble for a while and then asked the student who had asked her to raise this question.

"If I utter a word on this, it will become international news... You should wait... Some decisions have to be taken with great seriousness and deliberations."

Rajnath Singh quickly added that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India and will always remain one. "Nobody can take away the state from us."