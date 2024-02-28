Did Vizag Floating Bridge Collapse Hours After Opening? What Andhra Government Said

The floating bridge was inaugurated on the popular RK Beach

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday rejected claims that a part of the floating bridge that was inaugurated at the beach here on February 25 was washed away, and said it was done as part of a mock drill.

The floating bridge was inaugurated on the port city's popular R K Beach with much fanfare on Sunday by senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Y V Subba Reddy.

However, within 24 hours, images and videos of a broken part of the structure floating in the sea water went viral, which were further amplified by the opposition TDP party, causing major embarrassment to the YSRCP government.

"Due to the high tides, the T shaped viewing point of the bridge has been detached and kept near the anchors to check its stability. But some people clicked pictures of the gap between the bridge and the detached viewing point and alleged that the floating bridge was broken, which is false," said an official statement from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) on Monday.

VMRDA claimed that the bridge was detached as part of a mock drill, noting that such a separation is a usual technical procedure during strong ocean currents.

Further, it said that it will continue to detach the viewpoint in the future as well, whenever needed as part of mock drills.

Though the government wanted to allow tourists on the bridge from Monday, it prevented them, citing change in weather and strong ocean currents, the release added.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister G Amarnath hit out at TDP, saying it was indulging in fake propaganda over the floating bridge.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)