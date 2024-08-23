Did India Suggest Plan To End Ukraine Conflict? What S Jaishankar Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv conveyed the need to focus on dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict with Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told reporters today.

He said PM Modi has taken several positions on the matter, and that it is "not an era of war".

Mr Jaishankar declined to give specific details of any proposal made by India to Ukraine to end the conflict soon.

"We have been having our own thoughts and discussions with many other countries. The Prime Minister was in Moscow recently; there were detailed discussions there," Mr Jaishankar said.

"PM Modi shared many of the thoughts and substance of the discussion. We heard from President Zelensky about what his own views were on these issues. So it was a very back and forth discussion," the External Affairs Minister said.

"To my mind, there was certainly information which we obtained here and I am sure we also perhaps brought up points and flagged issues," he said.

It is the first-ever visit to Ukraine by an Indian Prime Minister after Ukraine became independent in 1991. PM Modi's visit also comes amid Kyiv's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.

On his arrival following a nearly 10-hour train journey from Poland, PM Modi was given a warm welcome by members of the Indian community at Hyatt Hotel.

The Prime Minister was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Both Leaders expressed mutual interest in working towards elevating bilateral relations from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership in the future, the MEA said in a statement. They reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries based on mutual trust, respect, and openness, it said.