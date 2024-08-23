'Cultural Gap': S Jaishankar On Western Criticism Of PM-Putin Hug

PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin hug each other

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged Ukrainian President Vlodomir Zelensky when both met today in Kyiv to discuss a wide range of issues including the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Over a month ago, PM Modi during his visit to Russia had also hugged President Vladimir Putin.

The armed forces under the command of both Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin have been engaged in a fierce conflict for over two years now.

India's ties with Ukraine and Russia are deep and go back a long way in history. PM Modi's hug with Mr Putin was widely criticised by the Western press and leaders.

Taking note of this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - a former diplomat himself - remarked what he claimed was the reason behind the West's 'misreading' of the camaraderie between PM Modi and Mr Putin.

"There is a cultural gap which people in the West may not understand. Today, Zelensky hugged PM Modi as well," Mr Jaishankar said.

Moscow remains a key supplier of oil and weapons to India.

Mr Jaishankar said much of the discussion between PM Modi and Mr Zelensky was about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India and Ukraine also signed four agreements today, which would provide for cooperation in agriculture and food industry, medicine, culture, and humanitarian assistance.

PM Modi's visit to Ukraine was the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister after Ukraine became independent in 1991. The visit also comes amid Ukraine's fresh military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region.