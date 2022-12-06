"I Am Also Human, Did Feel Sad And Hurt": Sachin Pilot On "Gaddar" Jibe

Congress's Sachin Pilot, publicly called a "gaddar (traitor)" by Chief Ministe Ashok Gehlot, told NDTV today that he felt "sad and "hurt" about the jibes. He, however, stuck to his position that the leadership issue "is up to the party" and "all of us have to work together".

"Yes, I am a politician. But I am also a human being. I did feel sad and hurt. I don't want to go into the past," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"In public life I maintain a dignity in discourse… But you have to move on. And I have a job at hand and a mission at hand. We have to move forward," he added.

The bad blood between Mr Pilot and Mr Gehlot, which frequently placed the Congress on the backfoot in Rajasthan, had spilled over days before Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was to enter the state.

In face of the urgent need for a united front, Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot made a joint appearance and declare that the party "is supreme for us". But there was concern about the presence of undercurrents.

Last month, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mr Gehlot had said, "A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister. The High Command cannot make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister... a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs. Who revolted. He betrayed the party, (he) is a traitor."

The remarks had thrown the Congress into consternation and the party had said it would not hesitate to take "tough decisions". The promise of action was not a new one. Similar statements were made after the open rebellion by Mr Gehlot's loyalists and put in cold storage soon after.

Amid the row, Rahul Gandhi, passing through Maharashtra with the Yatra, declared that both leaders are "assets to Congress".



The signal was not missed, and a day later, the two leaders made the joint appearance.