Did Dimple Yadav Take Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela? A Fact-Check

Claim: A video shows Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav participating in a ritual bath at the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025.

Fact: The claim is false. The video is from October 2022, shot during the immersion of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's ashes in Haridwar.

Recently, discussions have emerged about comments made by SP MP Dimple Yadav about the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and the attendance of non-Sanatanis. The All-India Akhara Parishad expressed displeasure over her remarks, emphasising the importance of understanding the sentiments of Sanatan Dharma followers. Mahant Ravindra Puri stated that as someone from Uttarakhand, Dimple Yadav should be more attuned to these sensitivities.

Amid this backdrop, a video has gone viral allegedly showing Dimple Yadav taking a dip in the Ganges during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

An X user shared the 18-second clip of Dimple Yadav engaging in the ritual and wrote in Hindi, "Do you all know that Akhilesh's wife has also taken a dip in the Maha Kumbh?"

A similar claim can be found here.

Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is false. The video is not from the Maha Kumbh Mela.

A reverse image search of keyframes from the video led us to a YouTube video published by The HFF News on October 22, 2022, titled 'Mulayam in the lap of Ganga: Akhilesh immersed the ashes with moist eyes | Dimple Yadav | Akhilesh Yadav.'

In this extended footage, Akhilesh Yadav can be seen taking a dip in the Ganges and between the timestamps of 3:18 and 4:09 minutes, visuals matching the viral clip of Dimple Yadav can be seen. The description of the video indicated that it is about the immersion of Mulayam Singh Yadav's ashes in Haridwar.

Further, we found another video published by News18 Debate and Interview YouTube channel on October 17, 2022, titled 'Mulayam Singh Asthi Visarjan: Whole family including Akhilesh and Dimple took a dip in Ganga.'

Comparing the visuals from this video with the viral clip revealed a close resemblance, confirming that the footage is from the 2022 event.

Additionally, a report by Garhwal Post dated October 19, 2022, detailed the immersion ceremony, noting the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and other family members during the rituals in Haridwar.

We also checked Dimple Yadav's recent activities through her social media accounts. There were no posts or updates on her X or Instagram accounts suggesting her presence at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Therefore, the viral claim that Dimple Yadav took a holy dip at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela is false. The video is from October 2022 and shows the immersion ceremony of Mulayam Singh Yadav's ashes in Haridwar.

(This story was originally published by NewsMeter, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)