Political Instability In Bangladesh Should Be Addressed: Ex-Maldives Vice President

Former Vice President of Maldives Faisal Naseem on Tuesday underlined the need for inclusive democracy and equal opportunity to restore stability in Bangladesh, stressing that radicalisation across South Asia can be countered through dialogue, fairness and community engagement.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul in New Delhi, Naseem said political instability and unrest in Bangladesh must be addressed by allowing people to freely determine their future through fair processes.

"There should be equal opportunity for everyone. There is no particular group or person who must rule a country. It is the people who decide," he said, emphasising that democracy can only function when participation is open and fair.

Referring to the absence of elections and continued turmoil in Bangladesh, he added that leaders must "look deeply into these issues and give a chance to their people".

Asked about his message to Bangladesh's interim leadership, including Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the former Maldivian vice president said governments come and go, but nations endure. "If every leader works for the betterment of the people, peace will follow," he said.

Naseem also spoke at length about the challenge of radicalisation in South Asia, including concerns over the growing influence of Islamist groups in Bangladesh. Drawing from the experience of Maldives, he said radicalisation could be reduced by engaging communities, addressing grievances and ensuring equal access to opportunities.

"Leaders have a responsibility to tackle issues by talking to people, bringing them to the table and respecting everyone," he said.

Inequality in education, healthcare and employment, he added, often fuels resentment and extremism. "When people feel they are treated equally, things will start to look better."

The former vice president noted that while Maldives had faced sporadic challenges related to extremism, strong community engagement and inclusive governance had helped keep society largely peaceful.

His remarks came on the sidelines of the 8th Atal Bihari Vajpayee lecture by India Foundation in New Delhi, where he also spoke about regional stability and India's role as a key partner for small island nations in the Indian Ocean region.