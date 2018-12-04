Dialogue Best Solution To Ayodhya Issue: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said he hopes that the Ram Mandir issue will be sorted out peacefully.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday said that a constructive dialogue between the opposing parties was the best solution to the vexed Ram Mandir issue.

"I believe in dialogue," the spiritual guru told IANS on the sidelines of the first convocation ceremony of the Karnavati University on the outskirts of the Gujarat capital.

Ravi Shankar, who has been mediating between the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Hindu groups in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, reiterated his view that "the best solution to the issue can come only by dialogue".

The spiritual guru has been maintaining that the grieving parties should go in for an out-of-court settlement, which could work out to a win-win situation for Hindus and Muslims.

"We believe in dialogue and we hope the issue will be sorted out peacefully," he said.

Earlier, the Art of Living mentor exhorted students of the Karnavati University to try and convert "stumbling blocks into stepping stones".

Just as the first class of the private university, set up in 2008, graduated, the spiritual guru advised the students: "Don't think your exams are over. Exams actually start after the university. This is just a preparation."

While 120 students were conferred degrees at the convocation, the Karnavati University conferred an honorary doctorate on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the chief guest. The institution was given a university status by a legislation by the Gujarat government last year.