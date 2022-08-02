Actor Dia Mirza's Niece Passes Away In Car Accident

Dia Mirza's friends from the film industry extended their condolences on the tragic news.

Dia Mirza, on Monday, penned a heart-warming note in memory of her niece Tanya Kakde. Tanya was the step-daughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan and she died in a car accident while travelling from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi international airport.

Sharing a photo of Tanya, Dia Mirza wrote, “My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.”

Arjun Rampal, her co-star from the 2001 movie, Deewaanapan, wrote, “So sorry to hear this Dia. Prayers for all of you her family and her soul. Om Shanti.”

Gauhar Khan dropped two broken hearts and commented “bless.”

Gul Panag also extended her “deepest condolences.”

Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, wrote, “Oh Dia so so sorry for your loss. Big hug to you take care.”

Ms Mirza also shared a cryptic note on Instagram Stories with a message, “Life is too short and too unpredictable. Just Love.”

The cryptic post read, “Please, just let love in. Tell people how you feel, and do not worry about being too much. Be too much. Care too much. Let people show up for you. Let people remind you that there is goodness in this world. Be vulnerable, do not be afraid of what you feel. Try to find beauty in each breakdown, try to move forward and let go, try and learn to believe in new beginnings despite what you have been through…..”