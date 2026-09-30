'Lewd Remarks Against Woman': Tamil Nadu Bypoll Candidate Tears Up, Vijay Consoles Her

A candidate from Chief Minister Vijay's party in the upcoming Dharapuram bypoll in Tamil Nadu broke down in tears today as she alleged receiving abusive comments after exiting the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

"They use obscene language. They speak about me in the most vile manner, without even considering that I am a woman," said Sathyabama in an emotional stage moment while campaigning here ahead of next week's bypoll.

Read : Bypolls For Madurantakam, Dharapuram Seats In Tamil Nadu On October 6

She further asserted that she had quit the AIADMK due to the buzz that the party's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami had been trying to forge an alliance with its arch-rival, the DMK.

Vijay, who was standing beside her on the stage, stepped forward to console the party leader as she wiped her eyes.

Sathyabama had resigned as MLA and then joined the TVK, the chief minister said at the rally, rejecting horse trading claims. He also urged people to teach a fitting lesson to AIADMK and DMK, who tried to "scuttle" the TVK's efforts to form a government.

Read : "Since Jayalalithaa's Death...": EPS vs TVK Turns Bypoll Battle Personal

By-elections will be held in Dharapuram and Madurantakam assembly constituencies on October 6, in what is expected to test the TVK's expanding influence after its blockbuster April debut against the Dravidian majors like DMK and AIADMK.

The bypolls were necessitated after the MLAs from these seats, KM Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, quit the AIADMK and gave up their assembly posts. Kumaravel and Sathyabama joined Vijay's party and were renominated from their respective seats.

The votes will be counted on October 9.