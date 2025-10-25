Rs 28,17,41,29,408: How An Account Glitch Turned Lawyer Into A Billionaire

In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district's quiet town of Dhamnod was buzzing with disbelief and laughter on Friday, when a local notary lawyer briefly became, at least on paper, a billionaire.

Vinod Dongle, a respected notary and private school owner, opened his demat account as usual, only to find a mind-boggling figure staring back at him Rs 2,817 crore. His account showed 1,312 shares of Harsil Agro Limited, each inexplicably priced at over Rs 2.14 crore per share. The total? A staggering Rs 28,17,41,29,408.

At first, Dongle couldn't believe his eyes. "For a few minutes," he said with a grin, "I thought my destiny had changed overnight. It felt like winning every lottery in the world."

But reality returned almost as quickly as his fortune had appeared. Within minutes, the error corrected itself, the prices reverted to normal, and Dongle's temporary billionaire status vanished into the digital ether.

Dongle himself has taken the incident in stride, calling it "a once-in-a-lifetime moment of digital magic."

