Pilots Suspended For 'Runway Excursion' At Maharashtra's Nanded Airport

The DGCA on Friday suspended pilots of a Cessna plane, belonging to Taneja Aerospace that runs aircraft charter services for corporate sector, for a period of one year for causing runway excursion at the airport in Maharashtra's Nanded last year.

The investigation of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the pilots opted to use runway 10, where the "approach light system" was not "serviceable", despite having a clearance to land their plane on runway 28 on September 11 last year.

This caused the runway excursion that damaged the aircraft, and therefore, the DGCA issued showcause notices to these pilots for which they could not send a satisfactory response.

The aviation regulator later suspended the pilots.