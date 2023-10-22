Devendra Fadnavis Trying To 'Control' Ajit Pawar, Alleges Sharad Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar

Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are the Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra (File)

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday alleged that 26 works at under-construction government hospitals in Maharashtra were lying incomplete due to a stoppage of funds by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on the orders of Devendra Fadnavis who wants to "control" his colleague.

These include under-construction hospitals in his constituency of Karjat-Jamkhed, alleged Mr Pawar, who is part of the Sharad Pawar's NCP.

"The construction work at government-run hospitals in Karjat and Jamkhed tehsils is partially completed. The work is now stuck because of a lack of funds. Ajit Pawar is finance minister, but BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed that funds cannot be released without his permission," he said on X.

"I find this is an attempt to control Ajit Pawar, equivalent to Mr Fadnavis by designation. Who will take the responsibility if a person loses his life because of lack of treatment?" Rohit Pawar asked.

Sharing photos of pending works in his Assembly seat, Mr Pawar said the situation was similar in 26 other sites across the state.

Hitting back, Suraj Chavan of the Ajit Pawar faction said, "As finance minister, Ajit Pawar has given Rs 1,827.65 crore to your constituency (Karjat Jamkhed assembly), of which Rs 106 crore is given through public health department, while Rs 25 crore has been given for improvement of health services in the two tehsils."

"There is no one who can control Ajit Pawar. Ajit dada never does politics over such works," Mr Chavan added.

