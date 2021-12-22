Devendra Fadnavis Tones Down Opposition Attack Over Uddhav Thackeray's Absence

"We aren't insisting Uddhav Thackeray attend the Assembly if he is unwell," Devendra Fadnavis said (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should delegate his responsibilities to his cabinet colleagues if he is not well enough to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said today.

Devendra Fadnavis toned down the Opposition's stand after state BJP chief and MLA Chandrakant Patil earlier said the Opposition won't accept Uddhav Thackeray's absence for the entire session.

"We are not insisting that the chief minister attend the Assembly session if he is not well. In such circumstances, he should distribute his responsibilities to the cabinet colleagues," Mr Fadnavis told reporters.

"If he cannot attend the entire session, we are okay with it. (But) Administrative proceedings should not be affected," the BJP leader added.

The former Chief Minister also said that during the BJP's tenure if a minister remained absent, the responsibility of his or her portfolio would be allocated to other cabinet colleagues.

While Chief Minister Thackeray, 61, recuperating after cervical spine surgery, did not attend the first day of the winter session today, his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray reassured that his father is doing well and will come to the House whenever needed.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had struck a more aggressive note over the issue this morning.

"If the chief minister is unable to attend the winter session then he should designate someone to carry out the business. It is inappropriate that the chief minister remains absent...We will not accept the complete absence of the chief minister from the session," Mr Patil said.

Uddhav Thackeray can hand over the charge to someone from his own party, the Shiv Sena, or his family, the BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at the ruling allies, he said, "He doesn't trust the Congress and NCP because they may not vacate the post (once occupied). State minister and his son Aaditya Thackeray can be given the charge."

Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said the Chief Minister's health is fine and that he can come to the Assembly any time. "There is no need to hand over the charge to anyone else. He is functioning from home," the state NCP chief said.