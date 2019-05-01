Devendra Fadnavis Should Step Down, Says Sharad Pawar After Maoist Attack

Devendra should step down immediately," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

After an explosion triggered by Maoists killed 15 policemen and a driver in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli today, NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resign. "He holds the home portfolio and should step down immediately", he tweeted.

"Those who feel shame of conscience, if not shame of public opinion would have resigned. But the people who are in power today are not going to do so," he added.

Mr Pawar said Maoists activities in the state are growing because government is neglecting law and order situation in affected areas. "There is no option but to condemn the attack and express grief over the deaths," the NCP supremo said.

State NCP chief and former Maharashtra home minister Jayant Patil said Maoists deliberately triggered the explosion on the state's foundation day. "We will not allow this attempt to demoralise the state," he added.

