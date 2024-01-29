Devendra Fadnavis Says Will Address Concerns Of Minister Opposing Maratha Quota Decision

He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is very clear that the government would protect the OBC quota

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he would allay the concerns of his cabinet colleague Chhagan Bhujbal over the OBC quota issue in view of the draft notification on the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.

Without specifically mentioning the notification, Mr Fadnavis said the government would make amendments if necessary.

His comments came against the backdrop of the draft notification issued by the government accepting the demands of Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange regarding the issuance of Kunbi caste (OBC) certificates to the "sage soyre" (blood relatives) of Marathas.

He also said the government's decision (on Kunbi certificate notification) is not a blanket one.

Mr Fadnavis reiterated that the existing quota of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) won't be diluted in any situation, a day after Mr Bhujbal announced protests against the notification.

The draft notification was issued following negotiations with Mr Jarange, stating that blood relatives of a Maratha person, who has records to show that he belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, would also be recognised as Kunbi (OBC sub-caste).

"The government's stand on the Maratha reservation is a very balanced one. In any situation, we won't allow any injustice to happen to OBCs," Mr Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur airport.

He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is very clear that the government would protect the OBC quota.

"No injustice will be done to OBCs till the BJP is in power. If a situation arises wherein OBCs feel their interests are not protected, I will speak to my higher-ups," he added.

Fadnavis said he would reach out to Mr Bhujbal and address his concerns.

"Mr Bhujbal should share his objections and concerns about any injustice to OBCs. We will make necessary changes or amendments. Prime facie, this decision (Kunbi certificate notification) is not a blanket one. It is mainly about how can (Marathas) with (Kunbi) records get the OBC certificate smoothly," the BJP leader said.

Mr Bhujbal, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, on Sunday, announced the staging of protests on February 1 outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars against the state government's decision regarding the Maratha quota.

He had said a resolution was passed at a meeting of OBC leaders chaired by him for the cancellation of the draft published by the chief minister on January 26, wherein demands of Jarange were accepted.

Meanwhile, Mr Fadnavis said the government has initiated a process regarding the Maratha reservation and the State Backward Class Commission is doing its job.

"We should keep patience," the Deputy CM added. PTI CLS NSK

