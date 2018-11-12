Shiv Sena Loves BJP, We Show Love Openly: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said an expansion of the state cabinet was likely before the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

All India | | Updated: November 12, 2018 01:58 IST
The Maharashtra chief minister said an expansion of the state cabinet was likely. (File)

Nagpur: 

The Shiv Sena "secretly" loves the BJP while the latter shows its affection openly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

He was speaking to reporters at an informal gathering on Saturday in Ramgiri Bungalow in Nagpur.

On the Sena's demand that the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad be changed to Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv respectively, Mr Fadnavis said the state government had cleared the proposal but there were litigations pending in this connection.

The Maharashtra chief minister said an expansion of the state cabinet was likely before the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Mr Fadnavis' government has 38 ministers and as per norms, its strength can go up to 42.

