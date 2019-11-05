Devendra Fadnavis At Nagpur To Meet RSS Chief Amid Maharashtra Deadlock

Devendra Fadnavis has gone to Nagpur to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The deadline for government formation in Maharashtra around 72 hours away, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a beeline for Nagpur to meet Mohan Bhawat, the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, sources said. Another BJP team is expected to visit Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence later tonight.

The Sena-BJP deadlock over the Sena's demand of 50:50 power share has been continuing since the assembly election votes were counted on October 24.

Earlier today, the BJP said its door was "open 24 hours" to discuss a formula with Shiv Sena. But the party also underscored that it would form a government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Sena, which has been upset over the lack of response from the BJP, had asserted that the Chief Minister would be from their party.

