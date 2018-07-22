Devendra Fadnavis Cancels Yearly Temple Visit Amid Protest Threats

Maratha community leaders seeking job reservations, have threatened to disrupt the religious event .

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cancelled his visit to a temple in Pandharpur town in view of the proposed protest by the Maratha community seeking reservation in government jobs.

As part of a long-standing tradition, the chief minister offers prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Rukmini at Pandharpur in Solapur district, located about 400 km from Mumbai , on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

The auspicious day of performing puja is decided as per the lunar calendar and this year it falls on July 23.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will not attend the puja tomorrow, going by the strong sentiments of pro- reservation leaders of the Maratha community," cabinet minister Girish Mahajan said today.

Maratha community leaders have threatened to disrupt the religious event if their various demands, including reservation in government jobs and education, are not accepted by the government.

"If Fadnavis visits Pandharpur on July 23, we will hold a massive protest there and disrupt the puja," a pro- quota leader of the community had announced a couple of days back in the temple town after holding talks with like-minded groups.

The community had earlier taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands. Last year, the community members had organised a huge rally in Mumbai.

Despite assurances from Mr Fadnavis to fulfil the demands, nothing concrete has been done till now, community leaders claimed.