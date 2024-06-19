Detention Of Amritpal Singh Under Anti-Terror Law Extended By A Year

Amritpal Singh is currently at Dibrugarh jail in Assam

The detention of newly-elected Punjab MP Amritpal Singh and nine others under the National Security Act at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam was today extended by a year. Singh has been in jail since March last year.

The detention of Amritpal Singh, chief of 'Waris Punjab De', and three associates was to expire on July 24, and the detention of six other associates on June 18.

In his first electoral contest, the Sikh radical leader won the Khadoor Sahib seat by 1,97,120 votes over his nearest rival, Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.

Amritpal Singh considers separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed in the Indian Army's Operation Blue Star at Golden Temple in 1984, an inspiration.

The self-style preacher had been making inciting speeches before his arrest.

