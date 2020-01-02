4 IAF Pilots Selected, Design Phase Of Manned Mission Over: ISRO Chief

K Sivan spoke to NDTV on Chandrayaan 3 and Gaganyaan missions

ISRO chief K Sivan spoke to NDTV on the country's first manned mission to space, pledged to take place by mid-2022, and said the design phase of it is over and confirmed that four IAF pilots have been selected for the mission. They have already undergone medical tests and will be trained in Russia and India.

Mr Sivan, however, did not disclose the identities of the pilots who he said wear chosen because they were healthy and fit. The ISRO chief also said they have a longer list of candidates and will discuss if any problem arises with the top four.

Speaking of the unmanned Gaganyaan mission, Mr Sivan said ISRO is trying for it by next year's end or by early 2021.

"We are targeting the launch for this year but it may spillover to next year," Mr Sivan said.

Talking about the the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the ISRO chief said the existing orbiter will be used and a new launch site has been selected. The country's space programme will attempt the mission next year after Chandrayaan 2 crash landed on the Moon earlier this year in September.

K Sivan ended the conversation with the famous hug that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him after communication with the lander "Vikram" was lost.

"It was a big relief when the Prime Minister hugged me," Mr Sivan said adding that the hug taught him many lessons. Saying that PM Modi understood what happened in his mind, Mr Sivan said that "it was a great thing" that the Prime Minister consoled him.

India is seeking to become only the fourth nation after Russia, the US and China to put a mission on the moon's surface and boost its credentials as a low-cost space power.