Dera Chief Undergoes Tests At A Rohtak Hospital After Stomach Pain

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been jail since 2017 after being convicted of rape (file photo)

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, underwent few tests at the PGIMS (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital in Rohtak on Thursday, after he complained of abdominal pain.

The 53-year-old sect head of the Dera, headquartered in Sirsa, was brought to the PGIMS Hospital under heavy security, officials said.

He underwent few tests, including an abdominal CT scan, they said, adding that later the sect chief was sent back to the prison. Three weeks ago, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was admitted to the same hospital after he had complained of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation.

At that time, the Dera chief was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital. He was discharged after being examined by a seven-member team of doctors.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been lodged in Sunaria jail since 2017 following his conviction for raping two of his women disciples. In August 2017, he was sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the two rape cases.