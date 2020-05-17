Dera Chief In Punjab Found Dead, Police Suspect Murder

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, the police said. (Representational)

A community leader, chief of a dera in Rupnagar, Punjab, was found dead at his ashram today, the police said.

The dera chief, 80-year-old Shri Maha Yogeshwar Mahatma, had been living alone at the Shri Muni Desham Ashram since the nationwide lockdown began in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, they said.

One of his followers visited him today and found the ashram gate broken open. He also found the dera chief dead in his room, the police said.

Kathgarh Station House Officer Parminder Singh said the body was found in a decomposed state, indicating that the man might have been killed at least a week ago.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, the police said.

Local Shiv Sena leaders expressed grief over the killing.