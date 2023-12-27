Video: Truck Carrying Chicken Crashes On UP Highway. Then This Happens

The incident took place on a national highway stretch at Agra in Uttar Pradesh

The ability of Indians to seize the opportunity in every adversity was on display today at Agra in Uttar Pradesh, when a pile-up of cars in dense fog ensured an unexpected treat for many families. Reason: one of the vehicles that crashed was transporting chicken.

The pile-up took place on the national highway, and reports said at least a dozen vehicles were damaged. According to reports, one person died and several others were injured in the crashes. Those injured have been rushed to hospitals and a crane has been called in to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the road.

Visuals from the pile-up site showed at least three vehicles, including trucks, damaged in the pile-up caused by the dense fog cover north India woke up to this morning.

One of the vehicles was carrying broiler chicken, bred for meat production. Word got round and soon people were seen carrying chicken to their homes. Some of them were more enterprising than the others. They came with sacks to maximise the loot. Some of them were on foot, others were on bikes and may have plans to make multiple trips.

There were about 500 chicken in the truck, costing nearly Rs 1.5 lakh.