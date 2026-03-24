'Denial Result Of Discrimination': Top Court On Permanent Commission To Women

The denial of permanent commission to women Army officers with short service commissions (SSC) was a consequence of systemic discrimination, the Supreme Court said Tuesday, invoking Article 142 to render "complete justice".

The male officers, the top court said, cannot expect the vacancies to be exclusively male.

The judgment came on petitions filed by women officers of the Indian Air Force, including Wing Commander Sucheta Edan, who challenged the denial of Permanent Commission under policy changes introduced in 2019.

The top court has ruled that women Short Service Commission officers (SSC) of the Army, Navy and Air Force who were released after 14 years of service will be entitled to pension benefits, providing relief through a one-time measure.

Those still in service will be entitled to permanent commission subject to grades obtained, medical criteria, vigilance and disciplinary clearance, the court ruled.

The court underscored that for years, evaluation metrics like Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) were written with the biased assumption that women would never have a long-term career.

Because women were initially ineligible for Permanent Commission, they were never given the same "criteria appointments" or "career enhancement courses" as men, which unfairly lowered their merit scores when they finally became eligible for permanent roles.

To prevent future "systemic discrimination," the Supreme Court has mandated a new protocol for all future Selection Boards across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Before any board is conducted, the authorities must now issue a general circular that clearly discloses the number of vacancies available in each branch, the detailed criteria for evaluation, and the specific marks allocated for every component.

This landmark shift ensures that career progression in the Indian Armed Forces will no longer be determined by undisclosed or subjective "value judgments," but by a transparent and fair process.

