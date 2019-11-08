'3 Years Since The Demonetisation Terror Attack': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out

Rahul Gandhi alleged those behind the 'attack' were yet to be 'brought to justice'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday likened demonetisation to a "terror attack" as he led the Congress in targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the third anniversary of the announcement of an overnight ban on high value notes that wiped out 86 per cent of currency.

Mr Gandhi alleged those behind the 'attack' were yet to be 'brought to justice' despite being responsible for "taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses and leaving millions of Indians unemployed".

"It's 3 yrs since the demonetisation terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses & leaving millions of Indians unemployed. Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice," he said in a tweet while tagging pictures of some media reports related to the notes ban.

Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted that the notes ban proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy.

"Three years since demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag ''DeMonetisation Disaster''.

'DeMonetisation Disaster'' was among the top trends on Twitter India when the story was filed.

The Congress also posted a series of tweets with graphs and datas to showcase the effect of demonetisation on the Indian economy. The party said that 105 Indians lost their lives because of this government's "tactless decisions".

Three years after #Demonetisation the pain & fear still lingers in people's lives & the devastating effect on the economy reverberates through every sector.



Does the BJP govt have the courage to accept their faults? #NotebandiSeMandiTakpic.twitter.com/UcVWWohrQB - Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2019

PM Modi, in a televised address on November 8, 2016, had made the announcement that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would be banned. The decision, the PM said, was taken to crack down on black money, terror funding and corruption.

