'Democracy Is Spirit That Supports Equality, Dignity': PM Modi To US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the joint sitting of the US Congress today flagged not only the shared values of democracy, equality and diversity shared by the two nations, but also flagged India's fast-growing economy, rapid progress from colonial days and women's contribution to it. He also spoke of the country's rapid digitisation, its commitment to environment and its culture of "sharing our modest resources with countries that need it the most".

Democracy, PM Modi said, is one of the "sacred shared values" of India and the US and drew parallels from the two countries that brought the House to its feet several times.

"In the past few years, there have been many advances in Al - Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another Al - America and India," he said to a standing ovation.

The second parallel was Mahatma Gandhi and the key leader of American civil rights movement, Martin Luther King.

"Democracy is our sacred value and it has taken forms of various systems. Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity. It's the idea that welcomes debate and discourse. It's a culture that gives wings to thoughts and ideas," he said.

This was PM Modi's second address to a joint sitting of the US Congress -- a first for an Indian leader and a rare honour for a world leader.

Acknowledging the distinction, the Prime Minister said, "It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It's an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India".

Earlier, as the Prime Minister entered the hall and shook hands with the lawmakers, shouts of "Modi, Modi" rang out from the public gallery.