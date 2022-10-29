At Mumbai Event, Nitin Gadkari's Comment On Delhi Cracks Up Audience

Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he found Maharashtra better than Delhi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he found Maharashtra better than Delhi, and his experience has been that the people he thought to be "big" turned out to be very small when seen up close.

Speaking at an event here, the BJP leader recounted a conversation he had had with a friend.

He had lived in Delhi earlier when he was elected president of his party, Gadkari said, adding with a smile, "Delhi's water is not good." "Maharashtra is very nice. Mumbai is very good," he further said, evoking laughter in the audience.

Gadkari was president of the Bhartiya Janata Party from 2009 to 2013. He was earlier a minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999. Since 2014 he has been a senior minister in the Narendra Modi government.

"I also told him (his friend) that the people whom I considered tall, when I went close to them, I realised that they were not so tall as I had thought. They were small. And those whom I thought to be small...when I went close to them, I found they were tall. This has been my life experience," the BJP leader said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)