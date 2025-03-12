Delhi's New BJP Government Starts Withdrawing Cases Against Lt Governor: Sources

Signalling an end to legal disputes between the Lieutenant Governor, who represents the Centre, and the Delhi government, the new BJP-led dispensation in the national capital has begun withdrawing several court cases, sources said on Wednesday.

Some of these cases are related to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman, funding for the Delhi Jal Board, appointment of lawyers in Delhi riots cases, teacher training in foreign countries and the high-level committee on Yamuna pollution.

When the AAP was in power, the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governors - Najeeb Jung, Anil Baijal and VK Saxena - frequently clashed over one issue or the other and several of these disagreements made their way to the courts. The AAP government, led by Arvind Kejriwal and then Aatishi, complained that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) was deliberately hampering the implementation of its policies. The LG, on the other hand, accused the AAP of not cooperating with him.