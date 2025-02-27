Delhi's Najafgarh To Become Nahargarh? BJP MLA Demands Name-Change

BJP MLA Neelam Pehalwan, representing Najafgarh, raised the issue of renaming the area to "Nahargarh" in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Ms Pehalwan stated, "Today I raised the issue of Najafgarh (in the House) that the name of Najafgarh should be changed to 'Nahargarh'... I have reached this position as the hope of the Najafgarh area, so my priority is to raise the voice of the people."

She explained that the move to rename Najafgarh was meant to honor the legacy of King Nahar Singh, stating, "Today, I got the first opportunity, so I raised the issue of naming Najafgarh after our king Nahar Singh in the House..."

Earlier, addressing the Assembly, Neelam submitted a proposal in the Delhi Assembly to rename Najafgarh to 'Nahargarh,' claiming that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had renamed the constituency and demanding its original name be restored.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, BJP MLA Neelam Pehalwan said, "You know that my constituency is from the rural areas of Delhi, and it borders three areas of Haryana. When the Mughal ruler, Emperor Shah Alam II, took control of Najafgarh, there was a lot of oppression in the region."

She spoke of Raja Nahar Singh's role during the 1857 revolution.

"During the 1857 revolt, Raja Nahar Singh fought and brought the Najafgarh area into the Delhi province," Ms Pehalwan said.

"Despite several efforts, including through the then MP Parvesh Verma, we tried to change the name of Najafgarh to 'Nahargarh'. This change is important because the people of Najafgarh have suffered great oppression, and it holds a lot of significance for the people there. The kings of the region fought for their existence."

Meanwhile, RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma also submitted a proposal in the Delhi Assembly today seeking the renaming of Mohammadpur in the R K Puram constituency to Madhavpur.

