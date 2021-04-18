Delhi's Chandni Chowk Market Body Voluntarily Shuts Shop Till April 25

The positivity rate in Delhi shot from 24% to 30% in just 24 hours (Representational)

Delhi's Chandni Chowk market, frequented by thousands everyday, will remain shut till April 25 amid a massive spike in Covid cases in the national capital.

The Chandni Chowk Market Association said the decision was taken in view of the rising cases in Delhi.

"There are 600 traders in the Chandni Chowk Market Association. The decision has been taken unanimously in today's meeting keeping everybody's health in mind and the rapid spike in cases. A lot of our traders also travel in public transport, like in metro and buses. So the risk is higher," Sanjay Bhargava, President of Chandni Chowk Traders Association told NDTV.

The association has appealed to keep all shops shut, Mr Bhargava said. But at the end of the day it's a voluntary thing, he said, adding, they cannot force anyone to remain shut against their will.

Delhi on Sunday logged an unprecedented 25,462 cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the total above 8.5 lakh. As cases continue to spike, the national capital stares at "an acute shortage of oxygen" for Covid patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The positivity rate in Delhi shot from 24 per cent to 30 per cent in just 24 hours, Mr Kejriwal said.