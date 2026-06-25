Delhi's Central Secretariat To Become Triple-Interchange Metro Station

Central Secretariat in Delhi will soon become a triple-interchange metro station as construction begins on a new underground route through the heart of the capital. The new underground corridor will connect landmarks in Central Vista such as India Gate, Bharat Mandapam and Kartavya Bhawan to the wider Metro network.

Once completed, Central Secretariat will link the Magenta, Yellow, and Violet lines.

The corridor will pass through one of the most prominent stretches of the capital, covering areas around Central Vista, India Gate, Bharat Mandapam and several government office complexes. Once operational, it is expected to improve public transport access to the administrative centre of New Delhi and some of the city's busiest public destinations.

The new route is part of the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg extension of the Magenta Line and will run entirely underground.

A New Metro Route Under Central Vista

The upcoming corridor is designed to strengthen metro connectivity across central Delhi, an area that draws thousands of officegoers, visitors, and tourists every day.

The route will connect key locations in the Central Vista zone, which has emerged as the focal point of several government institutions and public facilities following the redevelopment of the area. It will also improve access to Bharat Mandapam, which has become one of the capital's leading venues for large-scale national and international events.

For commuters travelling to central Delhi, the corridor is expected to offer an additional transport option in a part of the city that often witnesses heavy traffic movement.

Why Is Central Secretariat So Important?

A key feature of the project is the expansion of Central Secretariat station into a three-line interchange hub.

The station currently connects the Yellow and Violet lines. Once the Magenta Line station becomes operational, passengers will be able to switch between all three corridors at a single location.

Located close to several ministries and government offices, Central Secretariat already serves as a major transit point. The addition of another metro line is expected to make it one of the most important interchange stations in the network.

India Gate, Bharat Mandapam Among Key Stops

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the 9.913-km corridor will have nine underground stations: Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha.

The alignment has been planned to improve connectivity to government offices, public institutions, national landmarks, and major event venues located in central Delhi.

Inside Delhi Metro's Expansion Push

The Central Vista corridor is being developed under Delhi Metro's Phase V expansion plans, which aim to strengthen links between existing routes and extend connectivity to new areas.

With construction now underway at Central Secretariat, work has formally begun on a project to take metro connectivity deeper into the heart of New Delhi, connecting some of the capital's most visited and strategically important locations through a new underground transit corridor.