Delhi's Big Move On Re-Registration Of Old Vehicles

In a relief for vehicle owners, the Delhi government has lifted the one-year restriction on applications for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for deregistered vehicles.

The decision will allow diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old to obtain NOCs at any time for re-registration outside Delhi-NCR.

The change removes a clause in the 'Guidelines for Handling End of Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024', which had previously allowed vehicle owners to seek an NOC only within a year of their registration expiry.

Officials said the earlier rule had left many vehicles stranded in the city and unable to be re-registered elsewhere or scrapped. This added to congestion and pollution concerns.

Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said the decision was taken after reviewing the impact of the earlier rule on citizens and the environment.

"The one-year deadline for NOC was creating an unintended logjam, leaving lakhs of vehicles stranded in Delhi," said Dr Singh.

"By removing the limit, we're helping citizens move their old vehicles out of Delhi responsibly, easing congestion and improving air quality," he said.

The transport department said the move aligns with earlier directives issued in 2021 and 2022 in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had called for strict measures to control vehicular pollution in the capital.

Officials said the updated policy will make it easier for vehicle owners to legally transfer deregistered vehicles to other states where they can still operate. The change is also expected to support the national vehicle scrapping policy by providing an alternative for those who wish to retain their old vehicles.

Authorities said the relaxation is part of broader efforts to streamline vehicle management in Delhi and reduce the environmental impact of unused or stranded vehicles on city roads.