Delhi Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category For 5th Consecutive Day

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday as the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.3 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the relative humidity at 5:30 pm stood at 48 per cent.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 357 at 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's data.

The AQI in the national capital remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day while several areas like Anand Vihar, Bawana and Rohini entered the "severe" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

