Delhi's Air Quality 'Very Poor', Minimum Temperature At 14.6 Degrees

The air quality in Delhi was in the lower spectrum of the 'very poor' category. (File)

The air quality in the national capital was in the lower spectrum of the 'very poor' category on Monday while the minimum temperature settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

Delhi's air quality was within the lower range of the 'very poor' category on Monday with a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading of 310 at 4 pm.

The forecast suggested that the air quality is expected to persist in the 'very poor' category from Tuesday to Thursday and likely remain in this range for the subsequent six days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good' , 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a high of 24.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The humidity levels oscillated between 58 per cent and 98 per cent on Monday.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky on Tuesday with moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

