Delhi AIIMS OPD To Shut From Tomorrow Amid Coronavirus Scare

AIIMS had earlier decided to temporarily suspend OPD registration.

AIIMS will shut down its OPD, including specialty services from tomorrow to contain the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19, which has infected 415 people in India. The country's premier hospital will also not register new patients.

AIIMS or All India Institute of Medical Sciences had earlier decided to temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPD registration of patients from today as it redirects its resources to control the Covid-19 outbreak.

"It has now been decided that all OPD services including speciality services, all new and follow up patients'' registration in AIIMS hospital and all centres will remain closed from March 24 till further orders," the new circular on Monday said.

On Friday, the AIIMS had issued a circular deferring all nonessential elective procedures and surgeries and directed for only emergency life-saving surgeries from March 21.

The Union Health Ministry has asked hospitals and medical education institutes to procure sufficient number of ventilators and high-flow oxygen masks and advised them to decrease gatherings on their respective premises.