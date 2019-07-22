Delhi Women's Panel Issues Notice To Poll Body Over Rape Convict's Photo

Election Commission has sought a report from the chief electoral officer of Punjab. (File)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Election Commission after a district poll panel in Punjab allegedly used the picture of a 2012 Delhi gang-rape convict on a hoarding.

The Election Commission has now sought a report from the chief electoral officer of Punjab on the issue by Tuesday morning, official sources said.

The hoarding was allegedly put up by the Hoshiarpur district election office to encourage people to vote.

On December 16, 2012, six men assaulted and raped a 23-year-old paramedic student in a moving bus in Delhi and a fortnight later, she died at a Singapore hospital.

The girl's mother, Asha Devi, informed the DCW chief Swati Maliwal of the matter and said a picture is being circulated on social media where the photograph of Mukesh Singh, a convict in the rape case, was displayed on official hoardings in Punjab.

Describing the matter as a "great shame" and an "attempt to glorify a rape convict", Ms Maliwal issued a notice to the EC.

In the notice, she mentioned that this has caused great pain and hurt not only to the parents of the victim but also to all victims of sexual violence.

The DCW sought the strictest of actions in the matter against those responsible for this act and asked the EC to fix accountability of officers.

"The commission has sought the names of the officers responsible for the act and details of the action that has been taken against them.

"The commission has also sought the steps that shall be taken by the Election Commission to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future," Ms Maliwal said.

The DCW chairperson said instead of ensuring that the rape convict is given death penalty as ordered by the Supreme Court, government agencies are "glorifying" him.

"The convict whose photo has been displayed on advertising boards played a major role in the December 2012 gang rape of Nirbhaya. In fact, he has even been heard stating on record that women invite rape. Is he a model citizen that his photo should be publicised?" Ms Maliwal said.

