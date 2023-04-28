Delhi Women's Panel Chief Seeks Action Against Man 'Shamelessly Masturbating' On Metro

Ms Maliwal urged the authorities to take the "strictest possible action".

Delhi Women's Commission Chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Delhi Metro after a video of a man masturbating inside the metro premises made rounds on social media. In the video, a man is seen sitting and masturbating inside Delhi Metro while people around him seemed extremely uncomfortable.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Maliwal urged the authorities to take the "strictest possible action" against the "shameful" person doing the act. She said, "Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act."

The disturbing video, which seems to be recorded by another commuter, shows a man watching something on his phone and masturbating on the Delhi Metro while other passengers near him are seen highly uncomfortable and moving away. Further in the video, a man can be seen sitting a couple of seats away, completely ignoring the man's actions.

"Why people around don't do anything about it!!" said a user.

"How did people not say anything? Did he have a bomb or something? If it was me and my family, trust me my fam would have beaten that guy so bad and probably broken his pvt part and we'd expect some award from govt," said another person.

A third person added, "There is no shame left."

A few days ago, a video of a woman wearing a bra and a miniskirt and travelling in the Delhi Metro went viral. The clip created a stir online and many people questioned her bold clothing choices, while others said that she is inspired by fashion influencer Uorfi Javed. In an interview, she stated that she is not dressing like this for publicity purposes and that she has been travelling in this manner for months. The woman further stated that she does not care what others think of her.

After the video of the incident went viral, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) later issued a statement urging commuters to follow "social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society". "Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers," it said in the statement. DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act lists "indecency as a punishable offence under section 59", said the statement.