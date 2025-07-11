Delhi Woman Plots Husband's Phone Snatching To Delete Intimate Photos With Lover

A woman allegedly sought help from two men to get her husband's phone snatched in south Delhi's Sultanpur area to delete intimate photos with her lover stored on the device, an official said on Friday.

The men allegedly carried out the snatching and had been absconding since the day of the incident on June 19, they said.

One of them, Ankit Gahlot (27), was arrested told police that the woman was in a relationship with another man and her husband had their photos on his phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

"To retrieve and erase the images, she orchestrated the snatching," he said.

She provided her husband's daily route and work timings to the the two men. On June 19, they allegedly snatched the phone and fled, he added.

The DCP said a PCR call was received about a mobile snatching near Old UK Paint Factory, Main Market Road, Sultanpur.

"The complainant told police that two masked persons riding a scooter snatched his phone and fled," the DCP said.

The pillion rider was spotted wearing a blue T-shirt, and an ANPR scan from Vasant Kunj helped identify the scooter's registration number. It was found that the scooter had been rented from Daryaganj for a single day, the officer added.

Using rental documents and Aadhaar-linked data, the accused were traced to Balotra in Rajasthan's Barmer district, he said.

After the crime, the duo checked into a hotel in Old Delhi to evade arrest, the DCP added.

The woman has been bound down in the case, while efforts are on to arrest another associate who is absconding, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)