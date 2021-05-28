"Delhi Will Begin Unlocking Slowly From Monday," Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi will begin unlocking gradually from Monday, thanks to the efforts of the two crore people of the city which helped bring under control the second COVID-19 wave, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

"This is the time to unlock lest people escape corona only to die of hunger," Mr Kejriwal said.

"Today there was meeting with the disaster management authority. To avoid losing the advantage gained in the past month, everyone is of the opinion that the opening up must be slow. There has to be some balance," he said.

The Chief Minister said the unlocking's focus, at least initially, ought to be on daily wagers and the sectors that involve such labourers. Such personnel are usually found in the construction field and in factories, he pointed out.

Beginning Monday, productive units will be allowed to function in industrial areas within confines or manufacturing premises. In specified compounds, workers will also be allowed to carry out construction activities.

"Every week, based on suggestions from citizens and expert opinion, we will keep opening up progressively. If the rate of infection increases again, we will put the unlocking on hold. So everyone must maintain caution," Mr Kejriwal said.