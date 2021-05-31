Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm And Top 5 Weather News

Delhi weather: Top 5 updates you need to know (file photo)

Delhi is expected to witness rain and thunderstorm on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast for the national capital said, the city will see cloudy conditions with "very light rain and thundershowers". The minimum temperature in Delhi has been recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, after a sudden change in weather conditions on Sunday evening. A dust storm hit parts of the national capital region (NCR) yesterday.

Delhi Weather Today: Top 5 things to know