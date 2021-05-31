Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm And Top 5 Weather News

New Delhi:
Delhi is expected to witness rain and thunderstorm on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast for the national capital said, the city will see cloudy conditions with "very light rain and thundershowers". The minimum temperature in Delhi has been recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, after a sudden change in weather conditions on Sunday evening. A dust storm hit parts of the national capital region (NCR) yesterday.
Delhi Weather Today: Top 5 things to know
- Thundershowers and gusty winds - 30 - 40 km per hour - are expected today.
- Despite a forecast for rain, the maximum temperature may reach up to 38 degrees Celsius during the day.
- The relative humidity was 50 per cent at 8.30 am.
- Rain and thundershowers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, according to the IMD.
- The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 106 this morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good''.