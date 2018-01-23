Delhi Weather: Rain Pours In City, Reactions On Twitter

The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded to be 5.9 degrees Celsius. The MeT office had yesterday predicted partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of moderate fog and light. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 22 and 9 degrees Celsius," the weatherman had said. The rains played a spoilsport for the Republic Day full dress rehearsal today.
Comments
Singer Mika Singh tweeted, "The weather is so beautiful in delhi :)"
Chef Kunal Kapoor tweeted, "Good weather always brings a smile. Rains in delhi winters brrrr I love it & It's chai pakora time. #Kunalish What are you eating today?"
The weather is so beautiful in delhi :) pic.twitter.com/FHWQrtzLlm- King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 23, 2018
Some loved Delhi weather, some found it depressing: "Weather is so pleasant in delhi......it should be continue for 1 week atleast," wrote a user.
Good weather always brings a smile. Rains in delhi winters brrrr I love it &; It's chai pakora time #Kunalish What are you eating today? pic.twitter.com/DDL6WFTB82- Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) January 23, 2018
A user who found the weather "depressing", tweeted, "Depressing cold dark london weather in Delhi and midcap small cap portfolios resonating!"
Weather is so pleasant in delhi......it should be continue for 1 week atleast- MyStyleChase (@MyStyleChase) January 23, 2018
Traffic situation turns bad. "Little rain throws entire Delhi traffic out of gear. Ridiculous," wrote a user.
Depressing cold dark london weather in Delhi and midcap small cap portoflios resonating !- AlokJain (@WeekendInvestng) January 23, 2018
Little rain throws entire Delhi traffic out of gear. Ridiculous- Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) January 23, 2018