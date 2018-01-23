Delhi Weather: Rain Pours In City, Reactions On Twitter Around 11 am, Delhi weather changed and the city received drizzle after traces of rainfall was reported overnight. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi weather brings temperatures down today. New Delhi: Lights rains greet Delhi on a cold day today bringing the temperatures further down. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, a MeT department official said. Around 11 am, Delhi weather changed and the city received drizzle after traces of rainfall was reported overnight. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius. "The relative humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 84 per cent while the visibility dropped to 800 metres," the weatherman said.



The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded to be 5.9 degrees Celsius. The MeT office had yesterday predicted partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of moderate fog and light. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 22 and 9 degrees Celsius," the weatherman had said. The rains played a spoilsport for the Republic Day full dress rehearsal today.



Twenty three trains were also affected, a senior railway ministry official said. Twitter users, however, gave mixed reactions to Delhi rains. While some were overjoyed, some just wanted to run for cover. Among them were singer Mika Singh and well-known chef Kunal Kapoor.



Singer Mika Singh tweeted, "The weather is so beautiful in delhi :)" The weather is so beautiful in delhi :) pic.twitter.com/FHWQrtzLlm - King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 23, 2018 Chef Kunal Kapoor tweeted, "Good weather always brings a smile. Rains in delhi winters brrrr I love it & It's chai pakora time. #Kunalish What are you eating today?" Good weather always brings a smile. Rains in delhi winters brrrr I love it &; It's chai pakora time #Kunalish What are you eating today? pic.twitter.com/DDL6WFTB82 - Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) January 23, 2018 Some loved Delhi weather, some found it depressing: "Weather is so pleasant in delhi......it should be continue for 1 week atleast," wrote a user. Weather is so pleasant in delhi......it should be continue for 1 week atleast - MyStyleChase (@MyStyleChase) January 23, 2018 A user who found the weather "depressing", tweeted, "Depressing cold dark london weather in Delhi and midcap small cap portfolios resonating!" Depressing cold dark london weather in Delhi and midcap small cap portoflios resonating ! - AlokJain (@WeekendInvestng) January 23, 2018 Traffic situation turns bad. "Little rain throws entire Delhi traffic out of gear. Ridiculous," wrote a user. Little rain throws entire Delhi traffic out of gear. Ridiculous - Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) January 23, 2018



Lights rains greet Delhi on a cold day today bringing the temperatures further down. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, a MeT department official said. Around 11 am, Delhi weather changed and the city received drizzle after traces of rainfall was reported overnight. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius. "The relative humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 84 per cent while the visibility dropped to 800 metres," the weatherman said.The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded to be 5.9 degrees Celsius. The MeT office had yesterday predicted partly cloudy skies along with the possibility of moderate fog and light. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 22 and 9 degrees Celsius," the weatherman had said. The rains played a spoilsport for the Republic Day full dress rehearsal today. Twenty three trains were also affected, a senior railway ministry official said. Twitter users, however, gave mixed reactions to Delhi rains. While some were overjoyed, some just wanted to run for cover. Among them were singer Mika Singh and well-known chef Kunal Kapoor.Singer Mika Singh tweeted, "The weather is so beautiful in delhi :)"Chef Kunal Kapoor tweeted, "Good weather always brings a smile. Rains in delhi winters brrrr I love it & It's chai pakora time. #Kunalish What are you eating today?"Some loved Delhi weather, some found it depressing: "Weather is so pleasant in delhi......it should be continue for 1 week atleast," wrote a user.A user who found the weather "depressing", tweeted, "Depressing cold dark london weather in Delhi and midcap small cap portfolios resonating!"Traffic situation turns bad. "Little rain throws entire Delhi traffic out of gear. Ridiculous," wrote a user.