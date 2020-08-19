Massive Traffic Jam, Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rain In Delhi: Live Updates

Delhi Rain Update: Delhi witnessed heavy rain in early hours of Wednesday.

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad received rainfall in the morning, which led to waterlogging and traffic at various major areas.

For hassle-free commuting, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for the people informing them about the routes with heavy jams.

"Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Lajwanti flyover towards Dhaula Kuan due to breakdown of a cluster bus near Lajwanti flyover. Motorists heading towards Dhaula Kuan are requested to take Mayapuri Chowk as an alternative route," it tweeted.

"Traffic Alert...Waterlogging reported at the following location. 1) Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS carriageway under Moti Bagh Flyover 2) MB Road near Batra Hospital (both carriageway) 3) Under Palam Flyover (both carriageway) 4) chhata Rail (both carriageway)," it said in another tweet.

According to the MeT Department, the capital is going to get more rainfall till August 23 with generally cloudy sky. The temperature would range between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

Aug 19, 2020 13:26 (IST) Flooding, jams in #Delhi and its neighbouring districts amid heavy rain. Visuals from Gurgaon. pic.twitter.com/sCSrtFIJTd - NDTV (@ndtv) August 19, 2020

Aug 19, 2020 13:09 (IST) Gurugram traffic police tweeted images for waterlogging on old Delhi road.

Water logging has been reported near Shani Mandir( Old Delhi Road) . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/OiS9fFvHwK - Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) August 19, 2020

Aug 19, 2020 12:53 (IST) Watch | Flooding, jams in several parts of #Delhi and its neighbouring districts amid heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/6kjz51Hnke - NDTV (@ndtv) August 19, 2020

