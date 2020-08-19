Massive Traffic Jam, Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rain In Delhi: Live Updates

Delhi Rain Update: Delhi witnessed heavy rain in early hours of Wednesday.

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad received rainfall in the morning, which led to waterlogging and traffic at various major areas.

For hassle-free commuting, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for the people informing them about the routes with heavy jams.

"Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Lajwanti flyover towards Dhaula Kuan due to breakdown of a cluster bus near Lajwanti flyover. Motorists heading towards Dhaula Kuan are requested to take Mayapuri Chowk as an alternative route," it tweeted.

"Traffic Alert...Waterlogging reported at the following location. 1) Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS carriageway under Moti Bagh Flyover 2) MB Road near Batra Hospital (both carriageway) 3) Under Palam Flyover (both carriageway) 4) chhata Rail (both carriageway)," it said in another tweet.

According to the MeT Department, the capital is going to get more rainfall till August 23 with generally cloudy sky. The temperature would range between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

Aug 19, 2020 13:26 (IST)
Aug 19, 2020 13:09 (IST)
Gurugram traffic police tweeted images for waterlogging on old Delhi road.

Aug 19, 2020 12:53 (IST)
Aug 19, 2020 12:52 (IST)
Delhi's traffic police have also put out alerts naming roads that are are waterlogged on their official Twitter handle.
Aug 19, 2020 12:47 (IST)
Delhi's traffic police have put out alerts on their official Twitter handle.
Aug 19, 2020 12:45 (IST)
  • Heavy rain in Delhi and its neighbouring districts of Ghaziabad and Noida this morning led to a dip in the temperature, bringing relief to residents from the sultry weather. 
  • The downpour left parts of Delhi and Gurgaon flooded and heavy traffic was reported from some areas.
  • The Indian Metrological Department has predicted heavy rain and clouds for the national capital today.
  • Key stretches of major roads in the city are waterlogged, news agency PTI reported.
