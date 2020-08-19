Boat On Waterlogged Road, Submerged Underpasses: Rain Paralyses Gurgaon

At Sohna road, a group of men was seen moving on a motorized raft on a waterlogged road (File)

Visuals of traffic jams, submerged roads and underpasses and a boat moving on water-logged road emerged from Gurgaon after the Haryana city - which houses plush buildings belonging to leading multi-national companies and sprawling shopping malls – was completely paralysed by heavy rains.

Cars and other vehicles were seen crawling on roads filled with water, exposing the city's lack of planning to deal with monsoon.

The most astonishing visual of water-logging emerged from streets near DLF Cyber City - where scores of companies have their offices. The entire area is seen submerged in muddied water as people and vehicles wade through.

#WATCH Haryana: Vehicles move through waterlogged streets near Gurugram's DLF Cyber City, following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/fsAp0dlmvV — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

At Sohna road, a group of men was seen moving on a motorized raft on a waterlogged road.

Several of underpasses in Gurgaon were completely submerged, forming deep pools of water.

Waterlogging was also reported near Unitech Cyber Park, the traffic police said.

"Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," they tweeted.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported near Unitech Cyber Park. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/9qI8akT2YD — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) August 19, 2020

"Water logging has been reported on Golf course Road near Phase 1 Rapid Metro Station. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," they added.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported on Golf course Road near Phase 1 Rapid Metro Station . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/6v0eafqST8 — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) August 19, 2020

A massive traffic jam was seen on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Visuals from the site showed slow-moving cars jam-packed on the road.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the national capital Delhi and surrounding areas are likely to get more rainfall till August 23. The temperature would range between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.