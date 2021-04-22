Delhi Weather: Minimum Temperature Below Normal In City

Delhi recorded minimum temperature 4 degrees below normal on Thursday (file photo)

The national capital on Thursday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius. This is four degrees below the normal temperature at this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said. The temperature was 35 degrees Celsius, according to the the weather office. The relative humidity was recorded at 60 per cent.

Delhi is likely to see mainly clear skies during the day. The air quality in the city was recorded in the moderate category. The air quality index (AQI) was 121 at 9 am today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered as moderate and above 201 is poor.

Places in Uttar Pradesh like Bijnor, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Nazibabad are likely to get thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall today.

Shimla in Himachal Pradesh witnessed rain and hailstorm, late last night.

In the east, Kolkata and parts of south West Bengal also saw rain and thunderstorms. According to the regional weather office in Kolkata, more rain or thundershowers are likely to occur. The maximum and minimum temperature are most likely to be around 36 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius.