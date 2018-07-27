Weather Updates: Rain Lash Delhi, Schools To Remain Closed In Ghaziabad

Delhi rain: The persistent showers has led to waterlogging in parts of the city.

After a day of heavy showers across Delhi and neighbouring areas, city residents once again continued to experience moderate and scattered showers. The weather department said the city will receive one or two spells of heavy rain during the day. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, schools have been closed on account of heavy rains in the area.

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was six notches below normal, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and heavy rain at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

