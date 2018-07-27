Weather Updates: Rain Lash Delhi, Schools To Remain Closed In Ghaziabad

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was six notches below normal, the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 27, 2018 11:34 IST
Delhi rain: The persistent showers has led to waterlogging in parts of the city.

New Delhi: 

After a day of heavy showers across Delhi and neighbouring areas, city residents once again continued to experience moderate and scattered showers. The weather department said the city will receive one or two spells of heavy rain during the day. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, schools have been closed on account of heavy rains in the area. 

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was six notches below normal, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and heavy rain at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Here are the LIVE updates on weather:


Several killed as rain batter UP
Heavy rains battered Uttar Pradesh over the last 24-hours and claimed several lives, an official said on Friday.

The rains will continue for the next 48-hours but with a lower intensity, the Met said. 

According to the government official, nine persons, including four children, died in the Brij region, comprising of Mainpuri, Mathura and Agra. 

One person was electrocuted in Shipra Suncity of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad at the water-logged site. 
Rains Continue To Lash Delhi, Schools To Remain Closed In Ghaziabad
After a day of heavy showers across Delhi and neighbouring areas, city residents once again woke up to light but persistent showers on Friday. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, schools have been closed on account of heavy rains in the area."
The weather department said the city will receive one or two spells of heavy rain during the day.

"Delhi received 45.8 mm of rain in the last 24 hours," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 98 per cent.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The sky was expected to remain mostly cloudy through the day, the Met said.
Over 174 roads have been closed in Uttarakhand due to heavy rain. Water levels of Ganga and Sharda rivers have reached danger mark.
All schools in Ghaziabad have been closed on account of heavy rains in the area.
The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was six notches below normal, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Safdarjung Observatory received 4.6 mm till 8:30 am. The persistent showers has led to waterlogging in parts of the city.
