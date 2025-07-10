Delhi's New Plan To Clean Up Monsoon Mess Day After Heavy Rain

The Delhi government today ordered civic bodies to step up basic monsoon preparedness, focusing on routine drain cleaning and waste removal across the city after heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening. The decision came after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a crucial meeting with Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and senior officials.

Despite improvements in certain areas, such as Minto Road and the ITO junction - which avoided waterlogging this time - 22 problem spots were flagged across the city after the rain.

Drain cleaning and garbage clearance, which are typically rushed only when rain is forecast, have now been made a daily mandate. Officials have been specifically told to monitor smaller drains and culverts, which are frequently clogged and often overlooked.

Garbage piling up near roads and drains was again cited as a major reason for water not draining properly. Civic agencies have been instructed to ensure waste is cleared regularly, not just when it starts flooding.

Senior officials have now been asked to physically inspect waterlogging-prone areas, even on dry days. Departments have been asked to assign clear responsibilities to ground staff, so delays and failures are easier to trace.

The push comes amid long-standing complaints that agencies often blame each other or cite infrastructure constraints instead of resolving the root issues.

The government has asked departments to prepare time-bound action plans and improve coordination. The stated goal: move from reactive fixes to preventive upkeep.

With more rainy days expected ahead, the next downpour will test whether this shift in approach is real or just routine.