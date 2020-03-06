Delhi Violence Discussion In Parliament On March 11, Amit Shah Will Reply

Parliament is scheduled to discuss the Delhi violence next week (File)

The Lok Sabha will discuss last week's Delhi violence on March 11, a day after Holi, with Union Minister Amit Shah scheduled to reply to this discussion.

The opposition had demanded a debate on the issue earlier this week, causing a massive ruckus in parliament that led to repeated adjournments and allowing little time to conduct any other business.

The ruckus included the suspension of seven Congress MPs from the lower house for the rest of the ongoing budget session of parliament.

On Wednesday Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said the discussion would be pushed to after the festival of Holi, a decision that enraged members; they responded by throwing leaflets and paper balls at the Speaker.