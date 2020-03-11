Discussion On Delhi Violence In Lok Sabha Today

The Congress is likely to raise the issue of the Madhya Pradesh crisis (File)

The Lok Sabha will discuss Delhi violence on Wednesday under Rule 193 of the House proceedings, which means there will be no voting after the debate.

The Congress had long been pressing for the discussion and disrupted the house's functioning but the government maintained that they will discuss the issue after Holi.

Even as chaos continued in the lower house, the Speaker suspended 7 Congress MPs for the rest of the session.

The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in the house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and a BJP member will "raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi".

Apart from this, the Congress is likely to raise the issue of the Madhya Pradesh crisis.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will introduce the The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passage while the lower house will also discuss the grants for three ministries including Health and External Affairs.